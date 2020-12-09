Karachi’s mercury could drop to 3 degrees this winter

Karachi’s mercury could drop as low as three to five degrees this January, an amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon predicted.

Karachi is in for another spell of colder weather, said Memon. “In coming two to three days, Karachi residents will have to take out their jackets and blankets again.”

He explained that winter came early this year. The break in the cold has left people confused. The phenomenon is due to western disturbance in Balochistan and Punjab.

Memon predicted that nighttime temperatures could drop to eight or nine degrees in some parts of the Karachi by mid of December.

Last week, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) predicted a cold wave is expected to hit Karachi in second week of the month.

The PMD stated that temperatures across the country will drastic fall from December 15.

A frosty wave will affect various parts of Pakistan from December 25 or 26, resulting in drop of Mercury to one or two degree Celsius to minus-one or two in various parts, according to the weather office.