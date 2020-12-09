AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,410 Increased By ▲ 23.76 (0.54%)
BR30 22,301 Increased By ▲ 193.18 (0.87%)
KSE100 42,182 Increased By ▲ 80.61 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,689 Increased By ▲ 55.58 (0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi’s mercury could drop to 3 degrees this winter

  • “In coming two to three days, Karachi residents will have to take out their jackets and blankets again,” predicts Jawad Memon.
    • Last week, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) predicted a cold wave is expected to hit Karachi in second week of the month.
BR Web Desk 09 Dec 2020

Karachi’s mercury could drop as low as three to five degrees this January, an amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon predicted.

Karachi is in for another spell of colder weather, said Memon. “In coming two to three days, Karachi residents will have to take out their jackets and blankets again.”

He explained that winter came early this year. The break in the cold has left people confused. The phenomenon is due to western disturbance in Balochistan and Punjab.

Memon predicted that nighttime temperatures could drop to eight or nine degrees in some parts of the Karachi by mid of December.

Last week, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) predicted a cold wave is expected to hit Karachi in second week of the month.

The PMD stated that temperatures across the country will drastic fall from December 15.

A frosty wave will affect various parts of Pakistan from December 25 or 26, resulting in drop of Mercury to one or two degree Celsius to minus-one or two in various parts, according to the weather office.

Karachi Winter PMD

Karachi’s mercury could drop to 3 degrees this winter

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

Arab Spring: How the West missed a date with history

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters