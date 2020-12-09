World
South Korea's Moon says more COVID-19 vaccines should be secured despite budget constraints
- The remarks, in a statement from the presidential Blue House, came as South Korea reported 686 new coronavirus cases
09 Dec 2020
SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday more COVID-19 vaccines should be secured despite budget constraints.
The remarks, in a statement from the presidential Blue House, came as South Korea reported 686 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as it battles a third wave of infection that is threatening to overwhelm its medical system.
