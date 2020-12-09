AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a letter to this effect along with data on the vaccine’s clinical research and trials from the Russian Embassy in Islamabad
  • Although, Sputnik V has not finished its final trials, Russia started distributing vaccinations last week
Fahad Zulfikar 09 Dec 2020

(Karachi) As struggle to get coronavirus vaccine gains momentum globally, Russia has offered to supply its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan, local media reported. Although, Sputnik V has not finished its final trials, the country started distributing vaccinations last week.

As per details, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a letter to this effect along with data on the vaccine’s clinical research and trials from the Russian Embassy in Islamabad.

The Foreign Ministry has sent the vaccine offer to the National Health Services (NHS) for further process.

Vaccine developed by Russia proved to be 92 percent effective in preventing coronavirus, the interim results showed. Russia registered Sputnik V for public use in August, the first country to do so, though the approval came before the start of the large-scale trial in September.

The Phase III trial of the shot developed by the Gamaleya Institute took place in 29 clinics across Moscow and involved 40,000 volunteers in total. The chances of contracting COVID-19 were 92% lower among people vaccinated with Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund stated.

