AVN 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.87%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.16%)
EFERT 61.29 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
HUBC 84.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
KAPCO 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.93%)
MLCF 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.48%)
OGDC 101.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.79%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.42%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.49%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.05 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.85%)
UNITY 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
BR100 4,410 Increased By ▲ 23.08 (0.53%)
BR30 22,267 Increased By ▲ 158.82 (0.72%)
KSE100 42,203 Increased By ▲ 101.57 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,677 Increased By ▲ 43.34 (0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan weighs ships for Aegis missile defence system

  • The distinction is key in Japan, whose pacifist post-war constitution strictly limits the country's military to self-defence, leaving it heavily dependent on the United States for security.
AFP 09 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan will build two ships equipped with Aegis missile interceptors after public opposition forced the government to scrap deployment of a costly land-based system, the country's defence minister said Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Japan decided to suspend unpopular plans to deploy the US-developed Aegis Ashore defence system in northeastern Akita and western Yamaguchi prefectures amid technical problems and swelling costs.

As an alternative, Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi told a ruling party meeting, the government hopes "to build two vessels equipped with the Aegis system."

Officials aim to win cabinet approval as early as next week, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The prime minister's top spokesman Katsunobu Kato later said that the proposal "is aimed at establishing a system of defending the whole of Japan continuously with a ballistic missile defence system."

The Aegis Ashore purchase was approved in 2017, at an estimated cost of $4.2 billion over three decades. It is not immediately clear what the cost of a deployed system on ships will be.

The system's purchase was seen both as part of attempts by Tokyo to bolster its defensive capabilities after successive North Korean missile launches but also as a way to foster closer ties with Washington under US President Donald Trump, who pushed allies to buy more American military equipment.

But Aegis has long been controversial in Japan, with opposition stemming not only from its expense but also from locals concerned about the risks posed by a missile defence system in their backyard.

Kishi also on Wednesday announced that the ministry plans to upgrade the range of ground-to-ship guided missiles, allowing them to target threats from further distances.

"This upgrading is aimed at strengthening defence capability, but not aimed at obtaining a capacity to attack enemy territory," spokesman Kato said.

The distinction is key in Japan, whose pacifist post-war constitution strictly limits the country's military to self-defence, leaving it heavily dependent on the United States for security.

In September, outgoing prime minister Shinzo Abe urged the country to strengthen its ballistic missile defences, warning that interception systems like Aegis alone may be insufficient.

But the prospect of obtaining a longer-range strike capacity is highly controversial, with a key ruling coalition political party firmly opposed.

japan Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi Katsunobu Kato

Japan weighs ships for Aegis missile defence system

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters