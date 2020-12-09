World
Saudi-Led coalition destroys Houthi drone: Saudi state TV
- There was no immediate comment from the Houthi movement on the report, which cited a coalition spokesman.
CAIRO: The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, Saudi state TV reported early on Wednesday.
There was no immediate comment from the Houthi movement on the report, which cited a coalition spokesman.
