World
Pelosi, Schumer say bipartisan COVID relief talks are best hope
- Chuck Schumer on Tuesday downplayed a White House proposal.
09 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday downplayed a White House proposal for $916 billion in coronavirus relief aid and said ongoing bipartisan talks in the US Congress are the best hope for a solution.
