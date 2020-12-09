AVN 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.39%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
CHCC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.4%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 108.22 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.99%)
EFERT 61.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.11%)
EPCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
HASCOL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
HUBC 84.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.45%)
JSCL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
KAPCO 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.79%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.31%)
OGDC 101.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.75%)
PAEL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.58%)
PPL 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
PSO 200.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.07%)
SNGP 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.95%)
UNITY 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By ▲ 26.66 (0.61%)
BR30 22,273 Increased By ▲ 164.79 (0.75%)
KSE100 42,263 Increased By ▲ 160.84 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,700 Increased By ▲ 66.93 (0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea reports second-highest new COVID-19 cases amid new wave

  • Tougher social distancing rules took effect on Tuesday, including unprecedented curfews on restaurants and most other businesses.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

SEOUL: South Korea reported 686 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as it battles a third wave of infection that is threatening to overwhelm its medical system.

The daily tally was the second-highest since the start of the pandemic, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

New cases have been consistently around 600 over the past week.

Tougher social distancing rules took effect on Tuesday, including unprecedented curfews on restaurants and most other businesses.

The government has also introduced a new testing method to cater to surging demand, and eased rules to release some recovered patients faster to free up hospital beds.

The government has signed deals with four global drugmakers to procure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people.

South Korea's total infections stand at 39,432, with 556 deaths.

south korea drugmakers coronavirus cases Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency

South Korea reports second-highest new COVID-19 cases amid new wave

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters