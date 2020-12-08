Snowfall paralyzes life in hilly areas of GB

GHIZER: Continuous heavy snowfall for last two days in hilly areas of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has paralyzed routine life leaving no option for residents to stay at home.

The area has so far received almost one feet snowfall which blocked roads and restricted movement of people due dropping mercury following rain/snow fall.

People have already stored food and fuel as par their need for the harsh weather which they face every year during winter.

Deputy Commissioner GB, Sanaullah said concerned departments have been working to remove snow and clear roads for smooth flow of traffic.

He said met office has forecast that mercury could drop further in ongoing winter season, adding that they would do the required arrangements for the intense situation.

He said roads connecting to various villages were blocked which included tero, barst, bandrap, phando , darkot and matramdan.