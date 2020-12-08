World
Britain expects next batch of Pfizer vaccine next week: health minister
08 Dec 2020
LONDON: Britain is confident that the next batch of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered next week, said its health minister Matt Hancock, after Margaret Keenan became the first Briton to be vaccinated on Tuesday.
"We have a high degree of confidence in the delivery that will come next week," Hancock told Sky News.
He said he felt "quite emotional" seeing the pictures of the first vaccination taking place, adding that the programme was starting across 70 hospitals in the UK.
Britain is due to receive several million more doses of the vaccination over the course of this month, he added.
