AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Major Gulf markets fall as financials dip

  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.3pc, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 0.4pc and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries declining 0.8pc.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday, hurt by losses in banking shares, with Qatari stocks falling the most.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.3pc, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 0.4pc and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries declining 0.8pc.

Dubai's main share index lost 0.2pc, hurt by a 1.4pc fall in its largest lender Emirates NBD Bank, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties was down 0.8pc.

Emaar, which counts Dubai's state fund as a major shareholder, has halted new building work after a construction boom in recent years led to oversupply in the Gulf city, its chairman said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear when Emaar had ceased new building work, although Reuters had reported in April citing sources, that Emaar had suspended work on major new projects.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1pc, with the country's largest lender First ABu Dhabi Bank falling 0.3pc.

The Qatari index fell 0.6pc, on track to extend losses from the previous session, as most of the stocks were in negative territory including Qatar National Bank, which retreated 1.4pc.

On Sunday, Qatari stocks had closed higher buoyed by hopes of a resolution to a dispute with some of the country's Arab neighbours.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar denies the charges and says the embargo aims to undermine its sovereignty.

The Saudi foreign minister on Friday said that resolution with Qatar seemed "within reach".

