Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed great concern over rapid rise in COVID-19 infections across the country, saying the second wave of the disease outbreak is more deadlier than the first wave, local media reported.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad, Imran said that the opposition is spreading coronavirus by holding rallies.

He stated that Pakistan Democratic Movement's public meetings are a way to hide corruption. The PM directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict enforcement of the government-defined SOPs to halt the spread of the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also discussed the matter of severing ties with France over French President Emmanuel Macron’s Islamophobic remarks and republication of blasphemous caricatures.

Imran asked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to raise the issue with other Muslim countries.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had issued instructions that the case be sent to prime minister for placing it before his cabinet for necessary action.