Indian farmers' protest: Boxer Amir Khan speaks out against "disturbing scenes of violence"

  • The boxing champion also expressed solidarity with the members of the Sikh community who are seeking justice and "raising their voices around the world"
  • Farmers launch nationwide general strike to push their demands for the government to repeal reform laws
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Dec 2020

(Karachi) World professional boxing champion Amir Khan has said that he supports the protesting farmers in India who are fighting for their rights and is following the deteriorating situation closely.

Taking to his twitter handle, Amir Khan said: "Disturbing scenes of violence against peaceful farmers protesting for their rights."

He added, "My support and solidarity is with them."

The boxing champion also expressed solidarity with the members of the Sikh community who are seeking justice and "raising their voices around the world".

In November, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi resisted calls for the repeal of farm reforms that have ignited the biggest protests by farmers in years around New Delhi.

Thousands of people from the big farming state of Punjab were camped out on the outskirts of Delhi for a fifth day demanding that they be allowed to stage protests in the city centre against the new laws that open up India’s tightly regulated farm produce market.

Today, farmers launched a one-day, nationwide general strike to push their demands for the government to repeal reform laws opening up trade in agricultural produce.

Farmers have vowed to block major roads and rail lines across the country for several hours and have been given support by railway workers, truck drivers, teachers and other unions.

Indian farmers' protest: Boxer Amir Khan speaks out against "disturbing scenes of violence"

