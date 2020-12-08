Thai central bank cancels briefing on currency measures

BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank has cancelled a briefing scheduled for Wednesday on measures for the baht, a Bank of Thailand spokeswoman said.

The central bank had previously scheduled a Dec. 9 news conference on additional measures to be implemented next quarter as the baht strengthened.

The Bank of Thailand spokeswoman did not give a reason for cancelling the briefing.

Thai exporters earlier on Tuesday called on the central bank to ensure that baht did not appreciate beyond 30 baht per US dollar, saying it would impact competitiveness.

The baht is trading at 30.11 baht per US dollar, around an 11-month high.