AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.38%)
BOP 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 134.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
DCL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
DGKC 106.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.95%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.94%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.66%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 130.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.33%)
HUBC 83.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.05%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
OGDC 100.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.58%)
PAEL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
PIOC 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
POWER 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
PPL 89.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.88%)
PSO 200.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.49%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 73.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.57%)
UNITY 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,393 Increased By ▲ 4.98 (0.11%)
BR30 22,127 Decreased By ▼ -16.99 (-0.08%)
KSE100 42,140 Increased By ▲ 24.93 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,641 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pogba should leave United in next transfer window

  • "I think the best solution for both parties would be to sell him in the next transfer market."
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

France midfielder Paul Pogba should leave Manchester United during the next transfer window before his contract ends in June 22, his agent was quoted as saying on Monday.

"It's best to speak clearly, look ahead and not lose time looking for someone to blame - Paul is unhappy at Manchester United, he can't express himself as he would like and the way we expect him to," Mino Raiola said in an interview with Tuttosport to be published on Tuesday.

"He needs to change teams, he needs to change air.

"I think the best solution for both parties would be to sell him in the next transfer market."

Pogba, who joined from Juventus in 2016, has featured in eight Premier League matches this season, starting only five as he still struggles to fulfil his promise at the club.

Paul Pogba

Pogba should leave United in next transfer window

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

US AstraZeneca vaccine trial will clear confusion on how well it works: US scientist

Canadian police officer was 'uncomfortable' assisting FBI in Huawei CFO's extradition

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration

US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters