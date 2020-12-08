Business & Finance
ANZ, Citi, Deutsche Bank committed for trial in Australian court on criminal cartel charges
- The regulator has accused the investment banks of colluding over a A$2.5 billion ($1.8 billion) 2015 share issue to withhold unsold shares and keep the stock price from falling.
08 Dec 2020
Australia's competition regulator on Tuesday said Citigroup Inc, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Deutsche Bank AG and senior executives have been committed to Australian Federal Court for trial on criminal cartel charges, in the country's biggest white collar criminal case.
The regulator has accused the investment banks of colluding over a A$2.5 billion ($1.8 billion) 2015 share issue to withhold unsold shares and keep the stock price from falling.
US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue
ANZ, Citi, Deutsche Bank committed for trial in Australian court on criminal cartel charges
Trump to order priority access to US COVID-19 vaccines for Americans
US arms sales to Taiwan in 2020 total $5bn amid China tensions
South Korea to buy millions of vaccine doses as coronavirus cases surge
Biden chooses retired general Lloyd Austin as defence secretary
CPEC second phase: Local, foreign investors to be invited
Omar, Chinese envoy review power projects
First export train to China passes through Ankara
Abolishment of ToU power scheme: Rs9 billion subsidy approved by ECC
PM sharpens focus on power sector
MoC seeks approval for montanide oil's import from France
Read more stories
Comments