AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Employees can opt for VSS by 22nd: PIA

Recorder Report 08 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Monday announced that the employees, who are interested in applying for the Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS), can opt the option by December 22, 2020. The VSS package has been made for employees in two categories that are over 18 years of service and below 18 years of service. The package compensation includes accumulated leaves, gratuity, provident fund, lump sum medical and pension up to the age of 65 years.

PIA spokesman said that different basic pay formula had been devised as per salary break-up and service years of employees including pilots and engineers; adding that interested employees would apply for VSS by submitting the VSS application form given separately along-with signed VSS package report to the concerned VSS coordinators, assigned at facilitation desks established at each station by December 22, 2020.

Moreover, he said that all regular employees under the age of 58 years as on 30 November 2020 were eligible to participate in the VSS. However, non-regular or contractual employees, employees, who have already submitted resignation, employees who have already opted for early retirements, employees under any litigation against PIACL, until they undertake and withdraw the litigation latest by 31.12.2020 are considered as non eligible employees for VSS.

The last working day of the VSS accepted employees shall be December 31 2020 whereas the expected date of receiving pay out cheque shall be on or before 31 January 2021, PIA spokesman concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Employees can opt for VSS by 22nd: PIA

Omar, Chinese envoy review power projects

First export train to China passes through Ankara

Abolishment of ToU power scheme: Rs9 billion subsidy approved by ECC

PM sharpens focus on power sector

MoC seeks approval for montanide oil's import from France

Cabinet to discuss economy, virus spread and PDM challenge today

Construction of Federal Courts Complex in Karachi: Federal government likely to allocate land near Old Sabzi Mandi

BIS sounds warning on overstretched market valuations

Appointments of 15 special assistants to PM: IHC turns down petition

IHC says Hafeez cannot head privatisation body

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.