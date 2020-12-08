Employees can opt for VSS by 22nd: PIA

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Monday announced that the employees, who are interested in applying for the Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS), can opt the option by December 22, 2020. The VSS package has been made for employees in two categories that are over 18 years of service and below 18 years of service. The package compensation includes accumulated leaves, gratuity, provident fund, lump sum medical and pension up to the age of 65 years.

PIA spokesman said that different basic pay formula had been devised as per salary break-up and service years of employees including pilots and engineers; adding that interested employees would apply for VSS by submitting the VSS application form given separately along-with signed VSS package report to the concerned VSS coordinators, assigned at facilitation desks established at each station by December 22, 2020.

Moreover, he said that all regular employees under the age of 58 years as on 30 November 2020 were eligible to participate in the VSS. However, non-regular or contractual employees, employees, who have already submitted resignation, employees who have already opted for early retirements, employees under any litigation against PIACL, until they undertake and withdraw the litigation latest by 31.12.2020 are considered as non eligible employees for VSS.

The last working day of the VSS accepted employees shall be December 31 2020 whereas the expected date of receiving pay out cheque shall be on or before 31 January 2021, PIA spokesman concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020