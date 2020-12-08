Anti-smuggling operations: MCC Quetta seizes 24 vehicles worth Rs120 million

QUETTA: MCC (Enforcement & Compliance), Quetta with the assistance of Frontier Corps and Balochistan Police has raided a showroom with NDP vehicles on December 6, situated at Quetta-Chamman highway and seized 24 vehicles. A huge mob gathered during the operation but was successfully tackled on ground.

FIR is being lodged against showroom owners. During the operation luxury vehicles like Land Cruisers like V8, Premio car, Honda Cross Road, Toyota Double cabins, Axio car and Suzuki cars were recovered. The value of seized goods is approximately Rs 120 millions. The operation has become possible due to close coordination between LEAs using the forum of Task Forces notified by the federal govt.-PR

