Meeting reviews implementation of SOPs in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The meeting of Coordination Committee for Anti-Corona measures was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan in which Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Medical Superintendents Allied, District Headquarters, Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad Dr Khurram Altaf, Asif Hameed Salimi, Dr Ijaz Akhtar, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, DDHO Dr Asif Shehzad, Senior officers of Pak Army and other officers of Health Department were present.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner apprised about the details of implementation of SOPs in markets, bazaars and public places during the first wave of Corona epidemic, distribution of face masks and implementation of other anti-precautionary measures.

He said that during the screening of 45,540 people since February to August, 2020, 5,640 patients of Corona were reported out of which 5,421 recovered and 219 died. He also gave details of quarantine centres, testing and quarantining of passengers of foreign flights at the airport.

The Divisional Commissioner said that precautionary measures against Corona virus should be kept in view and effective measures should be taken to protect the citizens from Corona by using all available resources in case of any emergency in view of the current wave.-PR

