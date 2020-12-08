Murad tells Bilawal: Development pace hampered due to lesser payments from centre

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday informed Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the development pace in the province has hampered due to the lesser payments from the Federal government than the province's due share.

The CM called on the Chairman PPP at Bilawal House. Chief Minister briefed the Party Chairman about the Covid-19 situation and the steps taken by Sindh government to protect the people.

Murad Ali Shah informed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the development pace in the province, which is what he said 'hampered by the lesser payments from the Federal government than the province's due share.'

He said that Sindh government has surpassed its own tax collection targets so far. On the occasion, the Chairman PPP asked the Sindh government to start recruitment on the vacant jobs on merit for relief to the unemployed youth and utilisation of their potential for the province. He also stressed that more employment opportunities may also be created in the private sector as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020