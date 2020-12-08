AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
Restaurants, hotels, marriage halls sealed over violating SOPs

Recorder Report Updated 08 Dec 2020

LAHORE: For violating the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) formulated to control the Coronavirus, the Lahore District Administration Lahore sealed 59 shops, 28 restaurants, cafes and hotels, and 19 marriage halls during an operation in the provincial capital.

"The senior officers including District Commissioner (DC) Lahore Mudassar Riaz visited various parts of the city and inspected the implementation of the SOPs in commercial areas," said a Lahore Administration's spokesperson here on Monday.

The DC visited Y Block in Defense Housing Society, M M Alam Road, Kasuri Road and Gaddafi Stadium. He sealed the shops and restaurants including Tandoori Roof Top, Pizza Hut, Sina Bone, Mozarella, Al-Fatah Store, Butt Karahi, Nadeem Butt, Second Cup Coffee, Coffee Plant, Burger B Lab, Bandu Khan and BBQ Two Night. Moreover, an FIR was registered against BBQ Two Night.

Moreover, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Kathia accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner Cantonment visited the Cantonment area. During the operation, they sealed a number of shops and restaurants, including Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Yasir Broast, English Shoes, and Nisar Hotel.

Two FIRs were also registered against Babufish Hotel and Hassan Palace Marriage Hall. The Assistant Commissioner Shalimar sealed 13 wedding halls and marquees, and 15 shops. In addition, he visited a campus of a private university at Raiwind and after seeing students and staff in the building he sealed the campus.

The Assistant Commissioner Raiwind sealed two tea cafes, a restaurant, Zakir Tikka in Bahria Town, and a marriage Hall on the Canal Road. The Assistant Commissioner City sealed Cakes and Bakes, a marriage hall and a catering services in Sanda and Gulshan-e-Ravi.

