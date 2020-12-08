AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi stocks lead gains; Egypt loses

Reuters 08 Dec 2020

DUBAI: Major Gulf markets eked out gains on Monday, riding on the positive sentiment around the progress in Covid-19 vaccine development and the OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts, with Saudi stocks breaking a losing streak of four sessions. Despite oil prices falling on surging coronavirus cases globally and amid heightened tensions between the United States and China, markets in the Gulf managed to close in positive territory, with some erasing losses in the morning trade.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.6%, with lenders Riyad Bank and National Commercial Bank adding 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively. Dubai's main share index closed almost flat. Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD was the top gainer, putting on nearly 2%, while property stock Emaar Properties strengthened about 1%.

Dubai Islamic Bank was the top loser on the benchmark, declining about a percent. The Abu Dhabi index gained 0.2%, with financial stocks leading the gains. Index heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank and Finance House closed 1% and about 15% higher, respectively, to feature among the top gainers in the session.

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets have gained in the two sessions after they reopened following a three-day holiday period last week. The Qatari index, however, eased 0.2%, hurt by a 2.2% fall in Qatar International Islamic Bank and a 1.2% decline in Commercial Bank. In the previous session, Qatari stocks had closed higher buoyed by hopes of a resolution to a dispute with some of the country's Arab neighbours.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar denies the charges and says the embargo aims to undermine its sovereignty.

The Saudi foreign minister on Friday said that resolution with Qatar seemed "within reach".

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index lost 0.3%, dragged mainly by a 6.7% fall in Juhanya Food Industries.

