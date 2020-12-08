AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Japan stocks dip

Reuters 08 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan shares closed lower on Monday, with the Nikkei pulling back from a more than 29-1/2-year high, as five straight weeks of gains raised some concerns of an overheating market and spurred investors to book profits. The Nikkei index fell 0.76% to 26,547.44, after hitting its highest level since April 1991 at the open. The broader Topix lost 0.86% to 1,760.75.

Among the Topix 30 underperformers, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd fell 2.62% and Nidec Corp lost 2.22%. The top percentage losers in the index were Olympus Corp, ANA Holdings and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, falling between 5.06% and 5.32%.

Semiconductor stocks tracked their US peers higher, with Advantest edging 0.54% higher and Tokyo Electron adding 1.4%. Dentsu Group Inc rose as much as 1.13% before closing down nearly 0.6%, after the Japanese advertising giant said it was expecting a smaller net loss for the year ending in December compared to the prior year.

Tokyo stocks initially tracked positive cues from Wall Street's Friday session before reversing course on profit-taking. Major US stock indexes rose to all-time highs last week as downbeat US jobs data raised expectations for a new fiscal relief bill. Back home, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would decide on an economic stimulus package early this week, adding that green and digital initiatives would be core to the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Local stocks have been prone to profit-booking due to persistent concerns of an overheating market, some market participants said. Other headwinds for the market included rising coronavirus cases in Japan and falls in US stock futures on the back of growing concerns over tensions between China and the United States.

