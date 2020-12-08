Kashmiri sisters return back after crossing LoC

ISLAMABAD: Two sisters from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) who on Sunday inadvertently crossed into Poonch district of the Indian occupied Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) and were arrested by the Indian army, Monday returned back to their home with gifts and sweets.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the two sisters - Sana Zubair and Laiba Zubair - both belonging to Abbaspur Jura village of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had mistakenly entered the Indian occupied territory and were taken into custody by the IOK police.

