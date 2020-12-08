AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kashmiri sisters return back after crossing LoC

Recorder Report Updated 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Two sisters from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) who on Sunday inadvertently crossed into Poonch district of the Indian occupied Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) and were arrested by the Indian army, Monday returned back to their home with gifts and sweets.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the two sisters - Sana Zubair and Laiba Zubair - both belonging to Abbaspur Jura village of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had mistakenly entered the Indian occupied territory and were taken into custody by the IOK police.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Kashmiri sisters return back after crossing LoC

Omar, Chinese envoy review power projects

First export train to China passes through Ankara

Abolishment of ToU power scheme: Rs9 billion subsidy approved by ECC

PM sharpens focus on power sector

MoC seeks approval for montanide oil's import from France

Cabinet to discuss economy, virus spread and PDM challenge today

Construction of Federal Courts Complex in Karachi: Federal government likely to allocate land near Old Sabzi Mandi

BIS sounds warning on overstretched market valuations

Appointments of 15 special assistants to PM: IHC turns down petition

IHC says Hafeez cannot head privatisation body

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.