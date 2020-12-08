Tahir appointed executive director of FAB

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Brig Mohammed Tahir Ahmed Khan (retired) as the new executive director, Frequency Allocation Board (FAB). The Establishment Division has notified the appointment of Tahir Khan with immediate effect.

The notification stated, "the federal government has been pleased to appoint Brig Mohammed Tahir Ahmed Khan (R) as Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) in SEG-2 scale for three years on contract basis under Cabinet Division with immediate effect and until further order."

Created by the Government of Pakistan, the FAB analyses and assigns the portions of radio spectrum to intended wireless users in the country.

The board safeguards and monitors the national spectrum to ensure its optimum utilisation across Pakistan.

The FAB constantly provides professional and judicious spectrum management services driven by strategically-aligned processes, technical excellence, and collaborative performance. It envisaged becoming a globally renowned radio spectrum management organisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020