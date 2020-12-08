AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
Dec 08, 2020
Pakistan

Funds provided by oil & gas companies: SHC orders DCs to submit details of uplift projects

Recorder Report Updated 08 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Monday ordered deputy commissioners of districts of the province to submit the details of development projects along with their pictures, carried out through the funds provided to their districts by oil & gas companies. A division bench of SHC issued the orders in a contempt of court petition regarding non-implementation of directives of the Supreme Court about utilization of funds in the districts where oil and gas companies have been carrying out the exploration activities.

At the start f the hearing, court inquired about Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad, who didn't appear in the hearing. Court issued notice to him after Chief Secretary Sindh told the court that he was informed along with the other deputy commissioners.

Court also expressed annoyance over the report of Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad as well as rejected the report of Deputy Commissioner Matiari. Court directed Chief Secretary to look into utilization of funds in Matiari district and ensure its proper utilization and ordered DC Matiari to appear in person in next hearing.

Court also issued notices to DC East and DC Central of Karachi after they failed to appear in the hearing. Court also expressed its anguish over failure to submit the details of development work in Sukkur. "Where are the funds in Sukkur are going," Justice K.K. Agha remarked and inquired DC Sukkur whether he ever visited Sukkur as gutters and main holes are opened are overflowing everywhere in the district.

Court directed DC Sukkur to submit the details of development funds and funds released against these projects. Court also termed the report of DC Larkana dissatisfactory. Court also admonished DC Tando Adam for inviting local MNA and political people in ceremonies related to development projects, being carried out through oil and gas companies funds. "These political people would use these development projects for their political interests", Justice Agha remarked.

Court ordered all the relevant DCs to submit the details of the projects along with the pictures, being executed through funds provided by oil & gas companies in the next hearing of the case.

