Iran centrifuge plan alarms European trio

PARIS: Plans by Iran to install advanced centrifuges at its main nuclear enrichment plant in Natanz are "deeply worrying", France, Germany and the UK said on Monday. The three governments, dubbed the E3, said the plans were contrary to a 2015 agreement between Tehran and world powers that aimed to restrain Iran's nuclear programme by barring sophisticated centrifuges.

The deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), is the best and currently the only way to monitor and constrain Iran's nuclear programme, the three countries said.