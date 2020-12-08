Trade, investment & defence: President calls for promoting ties with Belarus

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan is keen to promote trade, investment, and defence ties with Belarus, and emphasised the need for increasing cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries. The president expressed these views, while talking to the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Ermolovich, who paid a farewell call on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

He said Pakistan highly valued its ties with Belarus and wanted to further enhance bilateral relations with Belarus in all fields of mutual interest, including trade and investment, science and technology, culture and defence.

The president highlighted that Pakistan offered promising opportunities for joint ventures and investment, and would welcome Belarusian investment in Pakistan.

The president remarked that both countries had great potential for cooperation in the areas of culture, tourism, and pharmaceuticals, and emphasised the need for increasing cooperation in these areas for the mutual benefit of the two countries. He also expressed the hope that the memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed by the two countries on cooperation in the field of education, would greatly help in strengthening cultural linkages. He congratulated Andrei Ermolovich on the successful completion of his tenure as ambassador, and expressed the hope that he would continue to promote Pakistan-Belarus relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020