Cricketers Ali Usman, Rameez Aziz reprimanded

LAHORE: Southern Punjab's Ali Usman and Sindh's Rameez Aziz have received warnings for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during a ninth round fixture of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the KCCA Stadium.

The pair was found to have violated Article 2.20 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: "Contrary to the spirit of the game".

Both Ali and Rameez pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Ahmer Saeed. The charges were levelled by on-field Umpires Ghulam Sarwar and Mir Dad. All first offences in Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 70 percent of the applicable match fee, a PCB spokesman, said.

