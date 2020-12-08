AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
PEF MD visits regional office Multan

Recorder Report 08 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Managing Director Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Asad Naeem, on Monday, visited PEF's Regional Office Multan and had a detailed meeting with the Regional Office staff. During the meeting, the Additional Director, Mazhar Abbas briefed the MD about the ongoing activities and performance of the Multan office.

He apprised that PEF's Multan office is managing a network of more than 5,000 schools, benefiting 1.5 million children. He also acquainted the participants that a unique project of PEF's Multan office is facilitating children of Cholistan district through community and mobile schools.

The MD PEF expressed satisfaction over the performance of Multan office and said that the role of PEF in building an educated society is very important as it's helping the low income families in education of their children. The officers of this foundation should, therefore, work proactively to help achieve the goals of education-promotion agenda of the provincial government. This will also ensure equitable access to the fundamental right of education by the children of indigent strata.

On this occasion, the MD PEF sought suggestions from all the officers for the betterment of the organization. Team members also briefed the meeting about their role in promotion of education at the grassroots.

The MD PEF highlighted that the scope and capacity of Multan office would be enhanced for the convenience of 70 percent of PEF partners, so as the partners could be saved from the hassle of traveling to Lahore and their problems could be resolved at their doorstep. He further emphasized that the PEF partners and school children are equally important for PEF. Accordingly, it is the responsibility of every employee to solve their problems.

The MD PEF Asad Naeem further said that education promotion is the main agenda of the Punjab Government as it helps in overall development of the nation, he also indicated to increase the resources of Multan office and said that in order to increase the scope of the programme and monitoring thereof, whatever resources are required will be provided to Multan office to increase their efficiency.

