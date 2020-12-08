Status quo forces destroying every sector for 73 years: JI chief

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said that status quo forces have destroyed every sector in past 73 years, leaving the masses in desperate situation. According to media cell of JI at Mansoora he was addressing a press conference at lower Dir on Monday. There was no difference between the PTI and the PDM as both had nothing to do with the problems of the people he said.

The agents of the imperialistic forces and feudal lords were part of the three mainstream parties and their only objective to come to power was to serve their self interests, he said, adding the ruling elite continued the policies of British after freedom and treated the masses as their slaves. He regretted that the PTI government which came to power in the name of "change" broke all previous records of bad governance.

The death of seven patients due to unavailability of oxygen in Khyber Teaching Hospital was tragic incident, exposing tall claims of the ruling party to establish a state of the art health system in KP, he said. Senator Siraj demanded the KP chief minister immediately resign from office and called for an independent inquiry into the incident.

He said the health and education systems were on the verge of collapse and poor were unable to get any relief from the both sectors. To a question, Sirajul Haq said that the JI would not be part of the PDM or the government and both were the sides of the same coin. Two main parties in the PDM, he said, supported the PTI on all matters in the past and still many of them were in contact of the ruling party.

Therefore, he said, the JI had decided to launch a separate movement against the anti-people policies of the ruling party. Transforming Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state was the main objective of the JI movement, he said.

