Apex body meets: Public movement to be restricted in smart, micro lockdown areas

LAHORE: The Apex Committee, which met here on Monday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, expressed resolve for making strict compliance of facemasks at public places and offices and to initiate legal action in case of any violation.

The meeting also dilated upon the proposal of imposing fine over SOPs' violation at public places and decided to implement closure-timings of markets and bazaars. Corona SOPs will be implemented without halting economic activities. The meeting decided to further limit public movement in the areas where smart and micro lockdown is imposed.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Majid Ehsan, GOC 10-Division Maj Gen Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik, DG Rangers Punjab Maj Gen Muhammad Amir Majeed and high ranking military and civil officials besides provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The CM stated the number of patients has been dangerously increased and the government wants to overcome the second wave by ensuring compliance of SOPs. Necessary restrictions have been imposed keeping in view the economic problems of the working class, he added.

Corps Commander Majid Ehsan expressed the commitment to continue cooperation with the Punjab government for dealing with the corona challenges. The collective efforts will be made more efficiently as protection of public lives is more important.

Overcoming the second corona phase is a national challenge and armed forces are standing with the civil administration for the protection of human lives, he continued. The CM and other participants also paid tributes to the services of Corps Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan for overcoming corona and other challenges.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health told the participants that the current corona situation is equivalent to the level of June 2020 and the Punjab government provided 207 new ventilators along with improving necessary facilities in the hospitals.

Moreover, the CM Sardar Usman Buzdar will chair 38th provincial cabinet meeting on Tuesday at his office to discuss 28-point agenda. Furthermore, the CM inaugurated the annual chrysanthemum show at Jillani Park on Monday and appreciated the work done by the PHA.

Talking to the media, the CM said the limited gathering is allowed under corona SOPs adding that illegal meetings cannot be allowed in any case. No gatherings are held due to the second corona wave anywhere in the world and every country is taking steps to remain safe from this virus, he stressed.

On the other side, the CM regretted that political meetings are held despite the increase in the number of corona cases and maintained that such activities should be avoided which could result in the spread of this virus.

He advised the opposition to stop playing with the lives of the people. Allowing illegal gathering would be an unlawful step and the government will not allow unlawful activities in any case because the safety of the people is most supreme to the government, he said. The opposition should avoid it as legal action will be initiated over unlawful activities, he further said.

