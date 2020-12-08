Fall in scale of urban pollution predicted

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast a fall in the scale of urban pollution as the likely rains may help growers meet water needs of the Rabi crops in Dec 2020.

"Urban pollution will be reduced during wet period of Dec", the Met said in its monthly weather outlook for Dec 2020, saying that "rainfall will fulfil the demand of first irrigation for early Rabi crop especially in southern parts".

The last month of this year is like to receive a normal rainfall across the country. Similarly, the northern and central parts of the country except Kashmir may receive slightly above normal precipitation in the form of snowfall and rainfall. Southern part of the region is likely to receive from normal to slightly below normal precipitation.

"Two main precipitation spells are expected, first, would be focused on northern parts partially included in central parts during second week whereas, second would be in last decade of December, 2020 and mainly focused on central parts of the country," the Met predicted.

The final 10 days of the month is expected to be wetter while a gradual fall in temperature may start over the period. A below normal temperature during night time is expected during entire December 2020.

"Global climate indicators such as El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) are expected to remain in negative phase during the winter season", the outlook said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020