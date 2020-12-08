Days of 'fake govt' are numbered, says Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that days of the "fake government" are numbered and the City of Lahore will give verdict on December 13. While addressing a gathering of PML-N activists including women at Daroghawala, Maryam criticized Imran Khan for his statement that FIRs would be registered against those who would provide chairs for PDM rally on December 13.

"The Tabay-dar Khan says he will not put hurdles in PDM meeting but registering FIRs against those who would facilitate; the people of Lahore will come out like the people in Multan despite government hurdles," she added.

She said the government knows that the rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be held at all cost at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13. She came here to personally invite the people for PDM's rally but seeing the passion of party workers, it looks the rally has started today. The party workers do not need chairs to sit in the rally, she said. "Whole Pakistan speaks when Lahore speaks," she added. She said the people have won the struggle and the victory declaration will come on December 13.

Former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique warned the government not to come in the PDM way, as the caravan of Maryam Nawaz Sharif will reach Minar-e-Pakistan at all cost. He asked the people to join December 13 rally to get rid of lawlessness, inflation, poverty and unemployment.

Maryam also visited other parts of Lahore and addressed the PML-N workers in different constituencies. Earlier, Maryam left Jati Umra leading a caravan of dozens of vehicles as a part of mobilization drive for Sunday's rally in Lahore.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah told media that heads of the PDM will be meeting on Tuesday to finalise future strategy that will be unveiled in December 13 rally which will be participated by hundreds of thousands of workers.

Rana said that it was the job of the Lahore Deputy Commissioner to talk about administrative measures, not the PM. "When the government uses such tactics then the number of people that gather does not matter. What matters is whether the rally was held or not," he said.

The PML-N leader said, "The Lahore jalsa will happen at any cost. People from across the province and the country will gather in Lahore and will express their dissatisfaction with the current government and will vow to put an end to the game that has been played for the last 70 years. The sanctity of the vote will have to be honoured."

On the other hand, the PML-N MNA Chaudhry Hamid Hameed from NA-66-(Sargodha-III) has submitted his resignation to PML-N leadership.

Hamid Hameed said that the decision to tender resignation was decided in the meeting chaired by Shehbaz Sharif. "I am with Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and will remain with his leaders, he said, adding: "The sitting government has become a burden on the country and the nation."

It may be added that Maryam Nawaz had already announced that the Opposition is going to take "big decisions" on December 8.

