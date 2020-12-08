AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
Pakistan

Religious, political parties: Ministry asks provinces to take notice

Fazal Sher 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has asked all the provincial governments to take notice of some political and religious parties for establishing their militias in violation of the constitution.

According to a letter issued by the Ministry of Interior to all the provincial governments that it has been observed even by security sources, certain political and religious parties have established their militias which have even resorted to wearing their uniform, ranks like formal armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

They depict themselves as military organisations, it says, adding that which is gross violation of Article 256 of the Constitution and point 3 of the National Action Plan (NAP).

It is obvious that such a development, if unchecked may further aggravate the complex security situation. The issue has also a negative impact with regards to the national and international image of Pakistan, the letter further says.

The letter further says that such organisations are setting a wrong precedent for other political/religious parties who may resort to similar practices further compounding the law and order situation.

In view of the aforesaid it is therefore requested that all provincial governments should take immediate notice of the threat and adopt effective measures to check the functioning of such militias and further development of such militias. It added that the federal government is ready to provide maximum assistance to the relevant authorities in this regard.

