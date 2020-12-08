AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Monday (December 7, 2020)....
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Monday (December 7, 2020).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                        MONDAY           PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)   160.30/160.40      160.10/160.20
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                 160.25             160.10
Karachi 100-share Index              42,115.31          42,207.00
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm                    n/a          94,564.17
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pc) at auction on         Dec 3             Oct 18
Three-month bills                       7.1408             7.1525
Six-month bills                         7.1849             7.1998
12-month bills                          7.2989             7.2498
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Dec 2             Nov 11
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                         99.6408             8.2400
Five-year PIB                          99.2230             9.9800
10-year PIB                            98.0119            10.5498
20-Year PIB                            95.2731            10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                             Nov 27                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves         $20,241.8m         $20,552.4m
Forex held by central bank          $13,110.9m         $13,415.5m
Forex held by commercial banks       $7,130.9m          $7,136.9m
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index                      LAST                PVS
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov                   0.8                1.7
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov                     8.3                8.9
Wholesale price index Nov
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov                   0.9                2.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov                     5.0                5.1
Trade Balance Nov                          n/a                n/a
Exports Nov                                n/a                n/a
Imports Nov                                n/a                n/a
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                            2020/21            2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)              207,774,520        207,774,520
Per capita income                          n/a             $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)        17,000.0           15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)         23.5 tr           22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth           1.0 pc            1.33 pc
Manufacturing sector growth               -5.4               5 pc
Services sector growth                    -0.6                n/a
Agricultural sector growth            2.67 pct            4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth          n/a                n/a
Average consumer price inflation      11.11 pc                n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)             8.1 pc             5.8 pc
Trade balance (FBS July-June)       $-1,740 bn         $-1,673 bn
Exports                                    n/a         $147,000 m
Imports                                    n/a         $235,295 m
Current a/c deficit                     $792 m           $2.97 bn
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

Pakistan Economic Indicators

Comments are closed on this story.