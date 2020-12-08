AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Soybeans firm on strong exports, corn and wheat also rise

  • US soybean export inspections above expectations.
  • South American rains help crops, but dryness concerns remain.
  • Traders positioning ahead of USDA monthly report on Thursday.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

CHICAGO: US soybean futures firmed on Monday in a rebound from sharp declines last week as continued strong US exports and pockets of dryness in South American production areas stoked concerns about tightening supplies of the oilseed.

Corn and wheat rose in tandem with rising soybeans, supported by solid global demand for grain.

Investors also took positions ahead of a monthly US Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply-and-demand report due on Thursday which will offer the agency's latest view on South American crops.

"The trade is going to keep a weather premium built into this market until it sees Thursday's report," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Solutions.

"A strong export market always draws attention back to the weather. With Argentina and some key areas of Brazil still missing a lot of precipitation, you've got to wonder if supplies are falling faster than demand."

Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans were up 1-1/2 cents at $11.64-1/2 a bushel by 12:05 p.m. CST (1805 GMT). March corn was up 3-1/2 cents at $4.24 a bushel, while CBOT March wheat climbed 3-1/2 cents to $5.79 a bushel after touching a two-month low in overnight trading.

Weekend rains in northern and central Brazil brought relief to parched crops, but a sizable portion of the country's farm belt remains in a moisture deficit, meteorologists said. Argentina is also dry in key production areas.

Tightening soybean stocks and robust demand from top importer China supported soybean prices. Customs data showed China imported 9.59 million tonnes of mostly US soybeans in November, up from 8.7 million the prior month.

The USDA on Monday said 2.297 million tonnes of US soybeans were inspected for export last week, above trade expectations for 1.5 to 2.2 million.

