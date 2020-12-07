Explosive material used in Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi blast: Report

An investigation report into the blast at Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi revealed that explosive material had been used in the explosion.

The report compiled by HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry, Karachi University found TNT material used in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal blast, which killed nine people and left over 20 injured on October 21.

The police have sent six samples provided by Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to the laboratory for investigation. The lab found Trinitrotoluene (TNT) explosive material in the blast.

The blast occurred at a ground-plus-four-story residential building, Noor Apartments, having banks and commercial shops on the ground and mezzanine floor.

It may be noted that several questions had been raised after the BDS said that the massive blast in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was caused by a gas leak.

Meanwhile, SSGC issued a statement on October 25, had said the reason for the blast in the apartment building in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was wrongfully attributed to the leakage of natural gas. .