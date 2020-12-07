Asim Bajwa calls on Minister

Pakistan
07 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa here on Monday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi.
During the meeting, the progress on various CPEC projects was discussed, said a press release.
Syed Ali Haider Zaidi appreciated the efforts of the chairman CPEC authority and his team to ensure swift completion of the various projects and expressed hope that the CPEC would transform Pakistan into an industrial and logistical hub.
Asim Saleem Bajwa expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the minister towards the success of CPEC.
