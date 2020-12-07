PDM leaders adamant to hold rally in Lahore despite govt's warning

(Karachi) The Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders have said that the opposition alliance will go ahead with rally in Lahore on December 13 despite government's ban on holding public gatherings across the country due to novel coronavirus, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said the government is devising tactics to stop the opposition alliance from holding the rally in Lahore.

He added, "The PM should realise that such things cannot stop rallies. Martial law used much harsher tactics but rallies and movements did not stop."

He maintained that the people of the country have become fed up of the government and the time has come for them to go.

Kaira mentioned the opposition alliance has formed committees to prepare for the Lahore rally and the situation has been reviewed. "The December 13 rally will take place at any cost," he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that PDM leaders will meet tomorrow and will visit the site of the rally and deliberate over the preparations. "It is expected that hundreds of thousands of workers will participate in the Lahore rally. This requires complete arrangements. They cannot be addressed without a proper sound system," he said.

Sanaullah said Lahore rally will take place whatever happens.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government could not give permission to opposition to hold rallies in wake of COVID -19 pandemic. He said that cases would be registered against the opposition leaders and all those who would facilitate them in making arrangements for the public meetings in violation of the standard operating procedures.