AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDM leaders adamant to hold rally in Lahore despite govt's warning

  • Kaira says government is devising tactics to stop the opposition alliance from holding the rally in Lahore
  • Sanaullah says hundreds of thousands of workers will participate in the rally and this requires complete arrangement
Fahad Zulfikar 07 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders have said that the opposition alliance will go ahead with rally in Lahore on December 13 despite government's ban on holding public gatherings across the country due to novel coronavirus, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said the government is devising tactics to stop the opposition alliance from holding the rally in Lahore.

He added, "The PM should realise that such things cannot stop rallies. Martial law used much harsher tactics but rallies and movements did not stop."

He maintained that the people of the country have become fed up of the government and the time has come for them to go.

Kaira mentioned the opposition alliance has formed committees to prepare for the Lahore rally and the situation has been reviewed. "The December 13 rally will take place at any cost," he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that PDM leaders will meet tomorrow and will visit the site of the rally and deliberate over the preparations. "It is expected that hundreds of thousands of workers will participate in the Lahore rally. This requires complete arrangements. They cannot be addressed without a proper sound system," he said.

Sanaullah said Lahore rally will take place whatever happens.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government could not give permission to opposition to hold rallies in wake of COVID -19 pandemic. He said that cases would be registered against the opposition leaders and all those who would facilitate them in making arrangements for the public meetings in violation of the standard operating procedures.

Coronavirus opposition PDM criticism lahore rally preparations

PDM leaders adamant to hold rally in Lahore despite govt's warning

Govt forms special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders

China calls for new talks with US after Biden win

COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds

Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine

EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source

Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters