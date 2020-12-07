AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
PIA introduces voluntary separation scheme for 14 days

  • Employees under the age of 58 are eligible to avail the separation scheme.
  • The employees seeking departure under the scheme would be paid his or her dues on January 31, 2021.
BR Web Desk 07 Dec 2020

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday introduced the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) for 14 days.

As per details, employees under the age of 58 are eligible to avail the VSS. The estimate of the scheme would be calculated via November 30, 2020 salary drawn by the employees interested in the scheme.

The employees, who want to avail the offer, are directed to submit an application under the scheme in the national carrier’s office by December 22.

Employees, who are 58 or above, and the contractual workers not eligible for the scheme. The employees seeking departure under the scheme would be paid his or her dues on January 31, 2021.

The airline’s administration has already sought a fund of RS12 billion from the federal government to make the scheme successful.

It was reported that the airline, which has over 14,000 employees currently, only required 7,000 workers to operate.

