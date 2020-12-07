AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
South Korea's NOFI tenders to buy up to 69,000 tonnes corn

  • NOFI sought yellow corn equivalent to US number 3 grade or better in one consignment of between 45,000 to 69,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume to be offered inside this range.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

HAMBURG: South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The tender also closes on Monday, Dec. 7, they said.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea around June 5, 2021.

NOFI sought yellow corn equivalent to US number 3 grade or better in one consignment of between 45,000 to 69,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume to be offered inside this range.

If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is sought between May 3 and May 22, if from the US Gulf or east Europe between April 13 and May 2, or from South America between April 8 and April 27.

In its last reported corn tender on Nov. 20, NOFI purchased around 200,000 tonnes.

