AVN 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.93%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
CHCC 134.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.25%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.79%)
EFERT 60.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.03%)
EPCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.49%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
HASCOL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.95%)
HBL 130.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.13%)
HUBC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
JSCL 29.75 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.86%)
KAPCO 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
MLCF 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
OGDC 101.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.61%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.25%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.48%)
PIOC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.96%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.66%)
PSO 201.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.42%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
STPL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 74.17 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.73%)
UNITY 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.01%)
WTL 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
BR100 4,401 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (0.05%)
BR30 22,182 Decreased By ▼ -67.49 (-0.3%)
KSE100 42,182 Decreased By ▼ -25.13 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bayer signs deal to manufacture, sell Atara's experimental cancer therapy

  • The US drugmaker will also be eligible to receive up to $610 million upon achievement of certain milestones, as well as tiered royalties up to low double-digit percentage of net sales.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

Germany's Bayer AG said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Atara Biotherapeutics Inc to manufacture and sell the US drugmaker's experimental cancer therapy, in a move that would expand its oncology pipeline.

The deal, part of Bayer's new strategy, came after the company said last week it was setting up an organization within its healthcare division to speed up and support cell and gene therapy development after recent takeovers.

With the agreement, the German drugmaker will get access to Atara's CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors, ATA3271, which had shown anti-tumor activity in vitro in a pre-clinical study.

Bayer said it would make an upfront payment of $60 million to Atara.

The US drugmaker will also be eligible to receive up to $610 million upon achievement of certain milestones, as well as tiered royalties up to low double-digit percentage of net sales.

"This exciting collaboration between Atara and Bayer will accelerate the development of mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for multiple solid tumors and helps us advance the power of our allogeneic cell therapy platform to patients as quickly as possible," Atara Chief Executive Officer Pascal Touchon said.

Atara will lead studies and process development for ATA3271, while Bayer will be responsible for subsequent clinical development and commercialization of the therapy, the German drugmaker said in a statement.

Bayer Atara Biotherapeutics German drugmaker

Bayer signs deal to manufacture, sell Atara's experimental cancer therapy

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags

Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests

EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources

Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media

US preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

OPEC+ to boost output as oil market tightens

Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters