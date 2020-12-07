Markets
Hong Kong shares well down at break
- The Hang Seng Index fell 1.69 percent, or 453.86 points, to 26,382.06.
07 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong went into the break sharply lower Monday as profit-taking and China-US tensions overshadowed strong exports data out of China and vaccine optimism.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.69 percent, or 453.86 points, to 26,382.06.
Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence
Hong Kong shares well down at break
UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says
Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags
Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests
EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources
Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production
Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media
US preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown
OPEC+ to boost output as oil market tightens
Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages
Read more stories
Comments