Indonesia's forex reserves drop to $133.6bn at end-November
- The November reserve level would cover the cost of 9.9 months of imports, Bank Indonesia (BI) said in a statement.
07 Dec 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves fell by $100 million in November to $133.6 billion, mainly due to government's debt payments, the central bank said on Monday.
