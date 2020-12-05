Naval Chief visits Turkish Naval Shipyards

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi called on Turkish Fleet Commander Admiral Arkomant Tatluglo at Flat Headquarters in Golcuk, DGPR said on Saturday.

As per the Director General Public Relations (DGPR), Turkish Fleet Commander welcomed the Naval Chief on the arrival at Gulchk Naval Base.

During the visit he was also briefed regarding the Turkish Flat Command, said Pakistan Navy spokesman.

The Naval Chief also called on Golcuk Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral Mustafa Saygili and Istanbul Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral Erdinc Yetkin separately and visited both the shipyards where he was briefed about under construction Pakistan Navy Milgem projects.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand Naval collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and both Navies in particular.