KP to Launch Digital Payment System by June 2021: Zia Ullah Bangash
KP Government plans on launching the Digital Payment System by June 2021, according to a recent tweet by Zia Ullah Bangash, the Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science & Technology.
The Digital Payment System will be a one-stop solution for all payments. It will offer multiple channels of payment through its E-Pay Mobile App.
This integrated digital platform will allow customers to pay their bill at any time and anywhere. The KP Government hopes to increase efficiency and speed through this Digital Payment System, and as result, ensure cost saving.
Some of the main features of this Digital Payment System include:
- Utility Bill Payments
- Digital Payments on Shopping
- Excise and Taxation
- Traffic Challan Fee
- Sales Tax
- Educational Boards
- Fee Submission
The KP Government aims to support the Pakistan's digital economy through the introduction of this new digital payments platform.