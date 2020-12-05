AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
Over 200 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators across country: NCOC

  • As per the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 202 patients are on ventilators in three provincial capitals including 84 in Lahore, 73 in Karachi and 45 in Peshawar.
  • No patient from Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is on the ventilator, the NCOC said.
05 Dec 2020

Over 200 patients were put on ventilators in different medical facilities across Pakistan during second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19), NCOC stated on Saturday.

As per the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 202 patients are on ventilators in three provincial capitals including 84 in Lahore, 73 in Karachi and 45 in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, 45 patients were put on ventilators in Multan, 20 in Rawalpindi and 39 in Islamabad, according to the data.

No patient from Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is on the ventilator, the NCOC said.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has jumped up to 7.59 per cent and 2,441 patients are in critical condition.

The highest rate of COVID-19 positive cases was recorded in Abbottabad up to 17.57 per cent, whereas, GB has the lowest rate which stood at 3.92 pc.

It added that the other parts of the country have also witnessed the rise in coronavirus cases as the positivity rate in AJK reached up to 11.24 per cent and 5.27 pc in the federal capital Islamabad.

