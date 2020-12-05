Procedure for wholesale Poultry purchase fixed

The procedure for wholesale purchase and sale of eggs, poultry, and poultry meat has been fixed.

According to a statement issued by Commissioner Karachi, sale and purchase of eggs, poultry and poultry without open auction will be banned. As per the announcement, the wholesale open auction will be held only in the New Vegetable Market.

According to Commissioner Iftikhar Shalawani Karachi, setting a transparent procedure will help curb the rise in egg and poultry prices. The declaration will take effect on December 10.

The rates of poultry, LPG, diesel, banana, yoghurt, milk and 17 other items became more expensive. In one week, eggs became expensive by Rs 10 per dozen, reaching Rs 195 per dozen.

As per the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) latest weekly report on inflation, price of eggs in the twin cities is Rs 190 a dozen. The highest price has been recorded at Rs 195 per dozen in Quetta, while eggs are being sold at Rs 190 per dozen in Karachi, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Bannu.

In addition, Sukkur 186, Bahawalpur 184, Faisalabad 181 per dozen, while in Khuzdar the price of eggs per dozen is up to 180 rupees.

Prices of 17 items, including eggs, rose last week. Live chicken broiler became expensive by Rs 22.78 per kg.