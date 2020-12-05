AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Procedure for wholesale Poultry purchase fixed

  • Setting a transparent procedure will help curb the rise in egg and poultry prices. The declaration will take effect on December 10.
Ali Ahmed 05 Dec 2020

The procedure for wholesale purchase and sale of eggs, poultry, and poultry meat has been fixed.

According to a statement issued by Commissioner Karachi, sale and purchase of eggs, poultry and poultry without open auction will be banned. As per the announcement, the wholesale open auction will be held only in the New Vegetable Market.

According to Commissioner Iftikhar Shalawani Karachi, setting a transparent procedure will help curb the rise in egg and poultry prices. The declaration will take effect on December 10.

The rates of poultry, LPG, diesel, banana, yoghurt, milk and 17 other items became more expensive. In one week, eggs became expensive by Rs 10 per dozen, reaching Rs 195 per dozen.

As per the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) latest weekly report on inflation, price of eggs in the twin cities is Rs 190 a dozen. The highest price has been recorded at Rs 195 per dozen in Quetta, while eggs are being sold at Rs 190 per dozen in Karachi, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Bannu.

In addition, Sukkur 186, Bahawalpur 184, Faisalabad 181 per dozen, while in Khuzdar the price of eggs per dozen is up to 180 rupees.

Prices of 17 items, including eggs, rose last week. Live chicken broiler became expensive by Rs 22.78 per kg.

poultry chicken rates

Procedure for wholesale Poultry purchase fixed

Pakistan economy poised to bounce back, KSE-100 to hit 52,000 points by 2021

Pakistan among Top Five countries with highest investment commitments: WB Report

Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed within next two months: ISPR

Pakistan reports 2,224 coronavirus recoveries in last 24 hours

Circular debt soars to Rs2.3 trillion

Vaccine push: WHO chief warns poor could be 'trampled'

SPI down 0.23 percent WoW

November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM

Responsibilities of BoDs: SBP amends Prudential Regulations G-1(B)

China comfortable with yuan's rise

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters