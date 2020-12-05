Cold wave likely to hit Karachi in next week of December

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Saturday predicted a cold wave in Karachi from second week of December.

As per the Met office, the minimum temperature today in the port city has been recorded 17.5 Celsius as northeastern winds blowing in the city with nine kilometers per hour speed.

The city experiencing partly cloudy weather while a cool night is expected tonight.

The PMD stated that temperatures across the country will drastic fall from December 15.

A frosty wave will affect various parts of Pakistan from December 25 or 26, resulting in drop of Mercury to one or two degree Celsius to minus-one or two in various parts, according to the weather office.

Meanwhile, Siberian winds are expected to enter in the country by the end of December affecting the normal routine life.

The cold wave could break 52 years record of the lowest temperature in the country, as per the weather forecast.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today, the PMD said in its forecast.

Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours, the weather department said.