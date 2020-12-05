Punjab govt reopens field hospital at Lahore's Expo Centre

The field hospital set up earlier for coronavirus patients at Lahore’s Expo Centre has been reopened on the directions of the Punjab government as the coronavirus infections surge.

The field hospital was first opened at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, however, the provincial government shut it down after the number of cases decreased in July.

The field hospital in Hall 2 of the Expo Centre will be reopened, a notification by the provincial health department announced. The government has activated the 300-bed High Dependency Unit (HDU) and have a team of dedicated doctors, nurses, paramedics besides installing an X-Ray machine at the Expo Centre, DAWN reported.

A high-alert has also been declared at all large hospitals in the province. The provincial government has also allowed three public teaching hospitals in Lahore to make operational HDUs and ICUs to admit critical patients of the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Punjab stands at 122,293.